The front aspect of the dormer bungalow for sale in Rands Lane, Doncaster.placeholder image
The front aspect of the dormer bungalow for sale in Rands Lane, Doncaster.

Inside this new-to-market semi-detached bungalow with gardens, for sale in Doncaster

By Sally Burton
Published 13th Mar 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 14:46 BST
​This attractive three-bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalow, is for sale with no onward chain.

The newly advertised home for sale with Purplebricks can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3FCLprE

On the spacious ground floor​ there is a bright and inviting lounge, ​with an adjacent dining room.

​The dining room flows through to the kitchen, providing a practical layout​ that is also ideal for entertaining, and a useful ground-floor bathroom completes this level.

On the first floor​ are three​ good size bedrooms​, the main bedroom being the largest, while the others are also suitable for use as a guest room, children’s room, or office space.

A staircase leads to the​ versatile attic room which ​could be a playroom or office space​, if not a further bedroom.

​There are both front and rear lawned gardens, with ​front parking for multiple vehicles.

​Outdoor space to the rear is perfect for family ​use or ​for gardening enthusiasts​ to develop.

​The property​ is within easy striking distance of local amenities and ​also has excellent transport link​s close by.

​Offers around £170,000 are invited for this home in Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster, by PurpleBricks, Doncaster.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/convent-built-55-years-ago-in-doncaster-now-offered-for-residential-development-5031476

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-hotspot-home-with-four-bedrooms-and-open-plan-kitchen-diner-5009886

An open plan style dining room through to kitchen.

1. Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

An open plan style dining room through to kitchen. Photo: PurpleBricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
A bright and spacious fitted kitchen.

2. Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

A bright and spacious fitted kitchen. Photo: PurpleBricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The double aspect lounge or living room.

3. Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

The double aspect lounge or living room. Photo: PurpleBricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The lounge has a feature fireplace to the chimney breast.

4. Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

The lounge has a feature fireplace to the chimney breast. Photo: PurpleBricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice