Inside this new-to-market semi-detached bungalow with gardens, for sale in Doncaster

On the spacious ground floor​ there is a bright and inviting lounge, ​with an adjacent dining room.

​The dining room flows through to the kitchen, providing a practical layout​ that is also ideal for entertaining, and a useful ground-floor bathroom completes this level.

On the first floor​ are three​ good size bedrooms​, the main bedroom being the largest, while the others are also suitable for use as a guest room, children’s room, or office space.

A staircase leads to the​ versatile attic room which ​could be a playroom or office space​, if not a further bedroom.

​There are both front and rear lawned gardens, with ​front parking for multiple vehicles.

​Outdoor space to the rear is perfect for family ​use or ​for gardening enthusiasts​ to develop.

​The property​ is within easy striking distance of local amenities and ​also has excellent transport link​s close by.

​Offers around £170,000 are invited for this home in Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster, by PurpleBricks, Doncaster.

