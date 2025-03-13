Inside this new-to-market semi-detached bungalow with gardens, for sale in Doncaster

The newly advertised home for sale with Purplebricks can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3FCLprE
On the spacious ground floor there is a bright and inviting lounge, with an adjacent dining room.
The dining room flows through to the kitchen, providing a practical layout that is also ideal for entertaining, and a useful ground-floor bathroom completes this level.
On the first floor are three good size bedrooms, the main bedroom being the largest, while the others are also suitable for use as a guest room, children’s room, or office space.
A staircase leads to the versatile attic room which could be a playroom or office space, if not a further bedroom.
There are both front and rear lawned gardens, with front parking for multiple vehicles.
Outdoor space to the rear is perfect for family use or for gardening enthusiasts to develop.
The property is within easy striking distance of local amenities and also has excellent transport links close by.
Offers around £170,000 are invited for this home in Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster, by PurpleBricks, Doncaster.

