Inside this high spec village home with interior rustic appeal

Its hallway has a turning oak staircase, while recurring features in the house include reclaimed brick walls, and exposed wooden beams.

The heart of the home is the breakfast kitchen with family room, that has a vaulted ceiling, and a matching utility room with granite work surfaces.

A dual-aspect lounge has a feature fireplace and adds to the luxurious living space.

With the main bedroom is an en suite facility, and a dressing room, converted by the current owners from the fourth bedroom.

Two further double bedrooms and the four-piece family bathroom are beautifully presented.

There are a further three shower rooms and a handy ground floor w.c..

Standing in a corner plot with pleasant surroundings, this property has gated access to a loose gravel driveway, with ample parking and a detached double garage.

The front garden is low maintenance with decorative pathways and mature trees, while a walled rear garden is something of a sun trap, and is private with Indian sandstone paving and a decked seating area.

A hot tub and a pergola on the patio add to the facilities, that are ideal for entertaining.

There’s direct access to a garden wet room with shower and w.c., that is found within the detached double garage.

This home in Slaynes Lane, Misson, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £485,000 with Yopa, tel. 0333 305 0202.

1 . Farm View, Slaynes Lane, Misson, Doncaster The approach to the property that's for sale in the village of Misson. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Farm View, Slaynes Lane, Misson, Doncaster A showcase kitchen with diner features a large central island. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Farm View, Slaynes Lane, Misson, Doncaster A double aspect sitting room with wooden flooring. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4 . Farm View, Slaynes Lane, Misson, Doncaster Bright and stylish dining space forms part of the open plan arrangement. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales