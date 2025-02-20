Inside this high spec home with swish breakfast kitchen and en suite bedrooms

The converted cottage sits within open countryside in a quiet village.

Its accommodation ​in general includes an entrance hall, ​a breakfast kitchen, ​a utility room, ​a w.c, dining room and a lounge​ at ground level.

To the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms, and a family bathroom.

The breakfast kitchen has fitted units with oak worktops, and a rangemaster oven with extractor hood, and integrated appliances including a fridge, freezer and a dishwasher.

A central island has storage and there are two French windows, plus a separate, fitted out utility room, and a w.c..

The dining room has an open cast iron fire with hearth, solid oak flooring, and original beams, while the lounge overlooks the rear garden and has an opti-flame stove with feature surround, and a door leading outside.

From the first floor landing is an en suite bedroom with a dressing room and built-in furniture. The high spec en suite features a free standing bath, a shower unit, and vanity washbasin, plus sensory lighting.

A second bedroom with en suite shower room has fitted wardrobes, and there's a third bedroom with an original beam over the door frame. In bedroom four is a desk and shelving, while the family bathroom has both bath and shower unit within its suite, and a skylight window.

Parking space is available on the driveway and there's a garage with an electric door, power and light.

A lawned garden lies to the front of the house, and behind the property is a stunning tiered and enclosed garden with a Yorkshire stone patio area and lawned garden adjacent.

Steps lead to the orchard, where there is a variety of fruit trees.

An upper lawned area with two raised bedding plant areas have views over countryside.

Also included in the sale is the summer house, with power connected, and a greenhouse.

​This home in Doncaster Road, Barnburgh, Doncaster​, is for sale at £625,000, with Merryweathers, Doncaster.

2 . Doncaster Road, Barnburgh, Doncaster The kitchen diner is bright and spacious, with an island unit. Photo: Merryweathers, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Doncaster Road, Barnburgh, Doncaster An alternative view of the high spec kitchen with diner. Photo: Merryweathers, Doncaster Photo Sales