Inside this high spec home with gorgeous living kitchen in rural village

An outdoor bar is a further feature, along with several seating areas in the private, lush gardens, and an outbuilding is used currently as a gym, with planning approval for an additional annexe.
Set over three floors, Number Two Linden Place was built around four years ago by a well-regarded local builder and specialist in small luxury developments.
A spacious entrance hall with cloakroom off, and an oak staircase rising up, leads on to reception rooms and the heart of the family home - its living kitchen, that has seating and dining areas along with a large central island.
It's a great space for entertaining, with bi-folding doors that open to outdoor patios and gardens. With an extensive range of units, are built in appliances and a utility room.
The ground floor also holds a dual-aspect living room with bi-folding doors and log burning stove, while another reception room is used currently as an office but could become a snug or playroom if preferred.
Three double bedrooms are off the first floor landing, including a lavish principal suite with fitted wardrobes, dressing areas and en suite facilities.
The further bedrooms have fitted furniture, and a modern house bathroom has both bath and walk in shower facilities.
Above are two more large double bedrooms, one being en suite.
Set within an exclusive gated development of just three luxury homes, the property has established private rear gardens, parking for a number of vehicles and an oak framed carport.
The property sits within a tranquil spot off The Abbes Walk, surrounded by open countryside with myriad rural walks, while the A1 motorway is only one mile away.
Number Two, Linden Place, Abbes Walk, Burghwallis, Doncaster, DN6 9JH, is priced at £795,000, with Fine and Country, Bawtry, tel. 01302 591000.
