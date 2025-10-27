The luxury family home for sale currently in the village of Burghwallis.placeholder image
The luxury family home for sale currently in the village of Burghwallis.

Inside this high spec home with gorgeous living kitchen in rural village

By Sally Burton
Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:34 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 10:55 GMT
​This luxurious home in stunning green surroundings within the village of Burghwallis has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a high spec open plan living kitchen.

An outdoor bar is a further feature, along with several seating areas in the private, lush gardens, and an outbuilding is used currently as a gym, with planning approval for an additional annexe.

Set over three floors, Number Two Linden ​Place was ​built around four years ago by a well-regarded local builder ​and specialist in small luxury developments​.

​A spacious entrance hall w​ith cloakroom off, and an oak staircase rising​ up, ​leads on to reception rooms and the heart of th​e family home​ - its living kitchen​, that has seating and dining areas along with a large central island.

I​t's a great space for entertaining, with bi-folding doors ​that open to outdoor patios and gardens. ​With an extensive range of​ units, a​re built in appliances and​ a utility room.

The ground floor also​ holds a dual-aspect living room with bi-folding doors and log burning stove, ​while another reception room ​is used currently as an office but ​could become a snug or playroom ​if preferred.

​Three double bedrooms​ are off the first floor landing, including a lavish principal suite ​with fitted wardrobes​, dressing areas ​and en​ suite facilities.

The further bedrooms have fitted furniture​, and a modern house bathroom ​has both bath and ​walk in shower facilities.

​Above are two ​more large double bedrooms, one ​being en​ suite​.

​Set within an exclusive gated development of just three luxury home​s, the property has established private ​rear gardens​, parking for a number of vehicles and an oak framed carport.

The property sits within a tranquil spot off The Abbes Walk, surrounded by open countryside ​with myriad rural walks​, while the A1 ​motorway is only one mile awa​y.

Number Two​, Linden Place, Abbes Walk, Burghwallis, Doncaster, DN6 9JH​, is priced at £795,000, with Fine and Country, Bawtry, tel. 01302 591000.

The high spec open plan arrangement on the ground floor.

The high spec open plan arrangement on the ground floor.

The high spec open plan arrangement on the ground floor.

Indoor to outdoor living is ideal for entertaining in the warmer months.

Indoor to outdoor living is ideal for entertaining in the warmer months.

Indoor to outdoor living is ideal for entertaining in the warmer months. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

An alternative view of the open plan living space.

An alternative view of the open plan living space.

An alternative view of the open plan living space. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

A versatile room used currently as a home office.

A versatile room used currently as a home office.

A versatile room used currently as a home office. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

