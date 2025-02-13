An exterior view of the detached home from its lawned gardens.placeholder image
Inside this detached period home with fabulous breakfast kitchen

By Sally Burton
Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:03 BST
A family home that dates back to the mid 1700s, and is Grade ll-listed, is for sale in the former grounds of Wadworth Hall.

With a central village location and views across The Green, this property has lawned and landscaped grounds with well stocked borders, a large private patio and seating areas, and a detached garage.

Its beautifully presented interior is both traditional and modern, with ​three reception rooms that include ​a spacious lounge ​with a feature fireplace ​and multi fuel burner, and dining and sitting rooms.

There’s also a stunning breakfast kitchen with fitted units, integrated appliances and a central island, ​and a ground floor cloakroom with w.c..

On the first floor is the main bedroom suite with fitted furniture, and its own modern shower room.

Along with three further sizeable bedrooms is a luxury house bathroom.

T​his property in Wadworth Hall Lane, Wadworth, Doncaster​, is priced at £650,000, with Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill

It can be viewed in full at www.rightmove.co.uk

