Inside this detached period home with fabulous breakfast kitchen

With a central village location and views across The Green, this property has lawned and landscaped grounds with well stocked borders, a large private patio and seating areas, and a detached garage.
Its beautifully presented interior is both traditional and modern, with three reception rooms that include a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace and multi fuel burner, and dining and sitting rooms.
There’s also a stunning breakfast kitchen with fitted units, integrated appliances and a central island, and a ground floor cloakroom with w.c..
On the first floor is the main bedroom suite with fitted furniture, and its own modern shower room.
Along with three further sizeable bedrooms is a luxury house bathroom.
This property in Wadworth Hall Lane, Wadworth, Doncaster, is priced at £650,000, with Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill
It can be viewed in full at www.rightmove.co.uk
