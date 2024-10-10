Inside this beautifully presented family home on fringe of Doncaster, with development option

With an option to extend to the rear if desired, the accommodation of this stylish family home includes a central entrance hallway with luxury vinyl flooring in herringbone design, with two front-facing reception rooms complete with feature fireplaces.
Along with the large dining kitchen is a handy utility room, a cellar store room and a ground floor cloakroom.
Three sizeable bedrooms on the first floor include a dressing room that could potentially provide a fourth bedroom, and a stunning, luxury family bathroom with five-piece suite.
There is parking space to the side of the property, with gated access to a detached garage.
The private, lawned rear garden features a newly-built decked seating area and raised borders.
The house is double glazed throughout, with an oil central heating system.
It carries full planning permission for a first floor extension and additional alterations, with full plans available to view on the North Lincolnshire Council planning portal, application number PA/2022/1193.
This unique home in Church Street, Crowle, DN17 4LE, is for sale at £245,000, with Paul Fox Estate Agents, Epworth, tel. 01427 339100.
It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
