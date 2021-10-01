Inside the luxury £2.75 million Doncaster 'James Bond' mansion with its own helicopter pad

Looking very much like the kind of pad 007 would call home, the massive home also boasts its very own cinema, swimming pool, gym, pool room and acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.

Zoopla has curated a list of homes encapsulating the lavish and exhilarating life of a spy, each with its own helipad should you ever need to dash at a moments notice.

And the six bedroom home near Doncaster is just one of them.

The exterior offers a fabulous stone flagged seating terrace with a garden kitchen, gardens to the front and rear with a Helipad and extensive garaging for several vehicles.

The property in Beckingham Road, Walkeringham also boasts eight bathrooms and is described by Zoopla as ‘magnificent’ and ‘immaculately presented throughout.

Other features include an open plan dining kitchen, two spacious bedroom suites, a bar and even a one bedroom self-contained annexe.

Situated within a plot of approximately four acres, Zoopla describes the property as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

It added: “This stunning family home has been extended and modernised by the current vendors to create substantial accommodation with a luxurious specification.

"An impressive feature of the property is the spa complex, which comprises of an indoor heated swimming pool with a Jacuzzi, sauna, relaxation area, two separate shower rooms with WC’s and a suspended walkway above the pool leads to a treatment room. The basement level also provides other leisure and entertainment facilities including a bar/games room, cinema room and gymnasium.”

Take a full tour at Zoopla HERE

1. Inside Doncaster's James Bond mansion Dine in luxury. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Inside Doncaster's James Bond mansion The luxury mansion in Walkeringham. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Inside Doncaster's James Bond mansion The basement games room. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Inside Doncaster's James Bond mansion Is this the kind of home 007 could live in? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales