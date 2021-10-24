Impressive four bedroom home in prime location of Doncaster

This sought after property must be viewed to fully appreciate whats on offer and boasts a shaker style kitchen with built in Bosch appliances and breakfast area, spacious lounge through to open plan dining room and conservatory, ground floor cloakroom, generous sized bedrooms, family bathroom and shower room, UPVC double glazing, composite doors and modern gas central heating.Appealing to a growing family, this property with entrance hall with storage, spacious lounge through to dining room, large conservatory, attractive kitchen with breakfast room, ground floor cloakroom wc, spacious first floor landing, four good sized bedrooms, family bathroom and separate shower room.Occupying a superb position within Park Drive having a mature front garden with a well kept lawn and established trees and shrubs to the borders, a driveway to the side provides parking and access to the garage.The rear garden is fully enclosed and provides a good degree of privacy with an abundance of established trees, shrubs, flowers and various patio seating areas.