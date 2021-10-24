Impressive four bedroom home in prime location of Doncaster

This sought after property must be viewed to fully appreciate whats on offer and boasts a shaker style kitchen with built in Bosch appliances and breakfast area, spacious lounge through to open plan dining room and conservatory, ground floor cloakroom, generous sized bedrooms, family bathroom and shower room, UPVC double glazing, composite doors and modern gas central heating.Appealing to a growing family, this property with entrance hall with storage, spacious lounge through to dining room, large conservatory, attractive kitchen with breakfast room, ground floor cloakroom wc, spacious first floor landing, four good sized bedrooms, family bathroom and separate shower room.Occupying a superb position within Park Drive having a mature front garden with a well kept lawn and established trees and shrubs to the borders, a driveway to the side provides parking and access to the garage.The rear garden is fully enclosed and provides a good degree of privacy with an abundance of established trees, shrubs, flowers and various patio seating areas.
Having mature hedge boundaries to the front garden which offer a good level of privacy, mainly laid to lawn with well stocked borders, providing a superb variety of colours and textures, to the side is a driveway which gives access to the garage.
Kitchen - Well presented kitchen with an excellent range of shaker style wall and base units finished in cream with contrasting work surfaces, ceramic wall tiles and under wall cupboard lighting, having a stainless steel wash bowl with draining board, nicely positioned to a UPVC double glazed window which provides a great outlook to the rear garden, all integrated appliances are Bosch and include a tall fridge freezer, separate additional freezer and a brand new dishwasher, there is space for a free standing 90mm Rangemaster cooker and provisions for a washing machine. There is a useful storage cupboard and open plan access to the breakfast room.
Breakfast room - A lovely addition to the kitchen having various power sockets, central heating radiator, rear facing UPVC double glazed window and a glazed composite door opens to a patio seating area and rear garden.
