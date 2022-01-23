Impressive cottage close to the centre of the village of Tickhill

The excellent open plan living is superb for modern living and entertaining. With a high standard of internal specification throughout.
The property's accommodation is certainly worthy of an inspection and comprises of; entrance hallway with skylight, downstairs wc, open plan living kitchen and seating area, lounge, study/play area, utility, landing, three good sized bedrooms and a stylish bathroom.
Chapel Cottage, Mangham Lane, Tickhill is for sale with Portfield Garrard & Wright for offers in the region of £375,000.
1. Chapel Cottage, Mangham Lane
Open plan living, kitchen/diner - Having a range of modern units and contrasting work surfaces, and a modern splashback. There are a host of appliances with integrated Bosch dishwasher, freestanding fridge and freezer, together with two single ovens, a halogen hob and extractor fan. An inset sink with Quooker hot tap which gives instant filtered hot water and double glazed obscure window give the kitchen a light aspect. There is a designer vertical radiator within this area and a breakfast bar.
2. Chapel Cottage, Mangham Lane
3. Chapel Cottage, Mangham Lane
The excellent open plan living /kitchen area is superb for modern living and entertaining,
4. Chapel Cotage, Mangham Lane
The sitting area is a bright and inviting room, having UPVC French doors leading into the courtyard. open plan wooden staircase rises to the first floor. There is an Oak internal door to the lounge, and the breakfast bar provides a natural divide between the kitchen and living area.
