Impressive cottage close to the centre of the village of Tickhill

1. Chapel Cottage, Mangham Lane

Open plan living, kitchen/diner - Having a range of modern units and contrasting work surfaces, and a modern splashback. There are a host of appliances with integrated Bosch dishwasher, freestanding fridge and freezer, together with two single ovens, a halogen hob and extractor fan. An inset sink with Quooker hot tap which gives instant filtered hot water and double glazed obscure window give the kitchen a light aspect. There is a designer vertical radiator within this area and a breakfast bar.

