Housing 21’s flagship retirement living scheme in Doncaster recognised at national awards
On Wednesday, Housing 21, a leading not-for-profit provider of Retirement Living and Extra Care, won the category for Best Sustainability or Net Zero Future in honour of Patent House and Patent Walk in Doncaster.
The development, which was completed last year, is England’s largest net zero volumetric modular Retirement Living scheme, providing 20 affordable properties to older people of modest means.
Patent Walk, which comprises eight two-bedroom bungalows, sits alongside Patent House, a three-storey building housing six one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments.
The site was the first Housing 21 development to meet updated ‘low-carbon specification’ which far exceeds current building regulations, putting it in line with the Future Homes Standard and 2050 net-zero targets.
To deliver the high levels of thermal efficiency and airtightness required, Housing 21 chose offsite construction methods. Not only did this reduce the volume of waste materials generated on site, but the number of deliveries required, along with the associated noise, pollution and disruption to people living nearby.
As an all-electric scheme, photovoltaic solar panels are used to generate sustainable energy for the homes and air source heat pumps to heat their water.
Pam Mastrantonio, Housing 21’s Managing Director for Retirement Living, said: “We are thrilled to have our flagship scheme, Patent House and Patent Walk, recognised at a national level. And whilst the design and construction of this building is what has won us the award, it is the purpose behind it that gives us real cause for celebration.
“As a specialist provider of housing for older people of modest means, we take pride in developing high-quality homes that are sustainable, affordable and do no harm to the environment. In turn, this ensure residents are living in properties that maximise energy efficiency and help to keep fuel bills as low as possible, which is particularly important as we head into winter.
“Looking ahead, as we continue to grow our portfolio, we remain committed to exploring new, innovative and sustainable means of development that will continue to meet the needs of both the environment and future residents.”
Patent House and Patent Walk are fitted with a mechanical ventilation with heat recovery system which supplies and extracts air to reduce the amount of heating and cooling the buildings need, thereby further reducing running costs.
