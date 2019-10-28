House prices drop in Doncaster

Housing prices have dropped in Doncaster, according to official figures

The property, Denison House, is Grade II listed Georgian property that was once home to Victorian railway promoter and politician Sir Edmund Beckett-Denison.

As Chairman of the Great Northern Railway, Beckett-Denison lobbied to make Doncaster a key staging post on the fastest railway route from London to the North East and Scotland.

The house was converted into council offices in the 20th century and now has planning consent for 11 apartments.

The home is to be sold at an auction in London on Monday.

The property benefits from planning consents for change of use and alterations from the offices to create 11 self-contained apartments; six with one bedroom, four with two bedrooms and one with three bedrooms.

The property is located on the south side of South Parade within a mixed residential/office environment and South Parade conservation area.