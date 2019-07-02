High demand at new affordable Doncaster housing development

Strong demand at affordable housing development in Doncaster

In fact, the development sold out before the first brick was even laid on site. It comprises eight semi-detached bungalows, which have been sold under the affordable shared ownership scheme, and a bespoke detached bungalow for a family with specific housing needs.

The homes, which are located on Layden Drive, Scawsby, have been developed through a partnership between Johnnie Johnson Housing, Doncaster Council and Homes England. Doncaster Council provided the land for the scheme, which was funded jointly by the council, Johnnie Johnson Housing and Homes England. It is one of two affordable housing developments in the area that has been developed through this partnership arrangement.

Representatives from Johnnie Johnson Housing and Doncaster Council visited Layden Drive’s new residents

This week, representatives from Johnnie Johnson Housing and Doncaster Council visited Layden Drive’s new residents to see how they are settling in.

Lisa Johnson, director of Development at Johnnie Johnson Housing, said: “All the residents are delighted with their properties and were keen to show the delegation round their impressive new homes.

“The partnership demonstrates that it is entirely possible to deliver quality homes that are both aspirational and affordable and which meet the specific needs of the community who we are building for. We are focused on building homes that people want to live in and that will grow with the needs of residents, and to provide a long-lasting successful relationship that is beneficial to both parties. The fact the housing development sold out prior to the first brick even being laid on site shows the demand for this £1.3million scheme.

“Chair of board at Johnnie Johnson Housing, Frances Street, presented each of the residents with a bouquet of flowers as a welcome to their new homes. To officially mark the completion and handover of the site, Mrs Street and Coun Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing and equalities at Doncaster Council, cut a presentation ribbon.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-bedroom bungalows benefit from aspirational and thoughtful design and build, with a host of desirable features including open-plan, fully-fitted living-kitchens onto paved patios and gardens, level access showers, sun tubes, off-street parking with electric charging points, as well as sustainable drainage to drives. The properties enjoy uninterrupted views across open farm land.

The five-bedroom detached bungalow in the scheme has been built as a bespoke home for a family from the council’s Accessible Housing Register and is intended to provide a better quality of life for the whole family. The property has full level access and is laid out in an open-plan manner to assist maneuverability. There is a wet room with shower, various equipment including motorised hoists, a recharging bay for wheelchairs and ample off-street parking for disability-adapted vehicles.

The development started in June 2018 and was completed on April 26 this year. The architects were local practice Building Link Design, of Doncaster, and building contractor Torpoint of Bradford.

The second affordable housing development at nearby Edwin Drive, Woodlands completed on June 28. It provides 14 additional bungalows for rent to the over 55’s within the Woodlands Conservation Area. The properties are being advertised via Doncaster Homechoice and nominations will be from the council’s waiting list.

Coun Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing and equalities, said: “These two quality housing developments are further evidence of our ongoing commitment to providing a wide range of homes across our borough so the needs and wants of Doncaster residents are satisfied. It was a pleasure to meet the residents who are all over the moon with their new homes.”