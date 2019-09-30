Good quality affordable social housing for Doncaster

Julie Hignett outside her new home with Mayor Ros Jones and partners who delivered the housing development

Mayor Ros Jones and representatives from the partners who helped deliver the 74 new home development were on hand to mark the occasion.

Mayor Jones said: “I am delighted to see the final home at this impressive development handed to another over the moon tenant. We continue to deliver quality homes for local residents across our borough.”

Coun Glyn Jones, cabinet member for housing and equalities, said: “Good quality, affordable housing is essential for the residents of Doncaster and we have certainly delivered on that front with this Bristol Grove scheme and our other housing developments. Since we started our council house build programme in 2013, we have seen approaching 400 new council homes built which is an achievement I am extremely proud of.

A stone commemorating the Addison Act installed into the final home on the Bristol Grove development

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The plaque incorporated into this final home is a fitting honour to the Addison Act as we mark its importance and celebrate 100 years of social housing.”

Julie Hignett, who received the keys to her new home, said: “I really love our new home. It has excellent storage and is perfect for my family.”

The Bristol Grove site has provided a mix of two, three and four bedroomed homes. They were designed by the council’s in-house architects and are part of Doncaster Council’s Affordable Housing Programme.

The homes have been built in partnership between the council, St Leger Homes, Homes England and the developer Willmott Dixon.

New homes at the Bristol Grove development in Wheatley, Doncaster

They were funded through a combination of Homes England grant and funding allocated from Doncaster Council’s Capital Programme.