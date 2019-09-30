Good quality affordable social housing for Doncaster
A plaque celebrating the Addison Act and 100 years of social housing was unveiled when the keys to the final council home at Bristol Grove in Wheatley, Doncaster were handed over.
Mayor Ros Jones and representatives from the partners who helped deliver the 74 new home development were on hand to mark the occasion.
Mayor Jones said: “I am delighted to see the final home at this impressive development handed to another over the moon tenant. We continue to deliver quality homes for local residents across our borough.”
Coun Glyn Jones, cabinet member for housing and equalities, said: “Good quality, affordable housing is essential for the residents of Doncaster and we have certainly delivered on that front with this Bristol Grove scheme and our other housing developments. Since we started our council house build programme in 2013, we have seen approaching 400 new council homes built which is an achievement I am extremely proud of.
“The plaque incorporated into this final home is a fitting honour to the Addison Act as we mark its importance and celebrate 100 years of social housing.”
Julie Hignett, who received the keys to her new home, said: “I really love our new home. It has excellent storage and is perfect for my family.”
The Bristol Grove site has provided a mix of two, three and four bedroomed homes. They were designed by the council’s in-house architects and are part of Doncaster Council’s Affordable Housing Programme.
The homes have been built in partnership between the council, St Leger Homes, Homes England and the developer Willmott Dixon.
They were funded through a combination of Homes England grant and funding allocated from Doncaster Council’s Capital Programme.
St Leger Homes will manage and maintain the homes which will be let at an affordable rent to people who meet the local lettings policy criteria.