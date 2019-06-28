Gaze over gorgeous rolling countryside from this family home up for sale in rural Doncaster village
This exceptionally well-appointed and three bedroomed detached dormer bungalow offers family sized accommodation in the delightful rural village of Fosterhouses.
The property enjoys pleasant open aspects overlooking adjacent countryside and provides accommodation which has LPG central heating and uPVC double glazed windows.
There is a modern fitted kitchen with split level cooker equipment, bathroom with attractive three piece white suite, ground floor master bedroom and two further bedrooms to the first floor.
A feature fireplace makes for an impressive feature in the lounge, and there is also a multi fuel burning wood stove in the dining room.
Outside there is an integral garage and ample off-road parking. There are delightful established gardens. The fence-enclosed rear garden enjoys uninterrupted views overlooking adjacent farmland and has been neatly laid to lawn with well stocked flower and shrub borders.
An internal inspection is highly recommended to appreciate the well appointed accommodation.
The property is for sale at £225,000.
Call estate agent Johnsons of Hallgate, Doncaster, on 01302 322121 to arrange a viewing.