Gardening jobs for January, courtesy of Doncaster's own Yorkshire Flower Faffer

A very Happy New Year to all – can we garden in January?

Yes!

We can plan our planting, and embrace the winter chill.

With the recent snowfall blanketing much of the UK, our gardens have been transformed into frosted wonderlands.

There's plenty to keep you busy in the garden this January.

But don’t let the icy weather fool you – January is a wonderful time to prepare for the year ahead in your garden, especially if you’re a cut flower enthusiast like me.

There’s plenty to do, from seed sorting to plotting out new designs, and even some planting tasks if you’re brave enough to face the chill!

What I Got Done Before the Snow Fell

Before the snow arrived, I made the most of the mild days to tackle some exciting garden projects.

My raised beds have found a new home alongside the decking area I recently added, which will serve as the perfect space for outdoor workshops this year.

These beds are now filled with bulbs I relocated from another corner of the garden – cheerful daffodils and stately alliums.

I must admit this was a job I had been putting off for ages so it felt good once completed.

I also scattered wildflower seeds over the beds, knowing that the cold snap will help them germinate and grow stronger when spring arrives.

Fun fact: Did you know that many wildflower seeds need a period of cold stratification – exposure to winter temperatures – to germinate? This mimics the natural cycle of seasons and ensures they sprout at just the right time.

Cut Flower Focus: Planning and Preparing

January is the ideal month for planning your cut flower garden.

Dig out those seed packets (or treat yourself to some new varieties! Just hide them from your better half!) and dream big about the blooms you want to grow.

Sorting your seeds now will save you time later in the year.

Create a planting calendar to track when and where you’ll sow your sweet peas, cosmos, zinnias, or ranunculus – some of the best cut flower options for any garden.

If your plot is under snow or waterlogged, don’t fret.

You can still prepare the ground for sowing hardy annuals in early spring. A sprinkle of compost and some soil preparation will give you a head start once the frost has passed.

Fun fact: Ranunculus, also known as Persian buttercups, were once called “Coyote’s Eyes” by Native Americans because of their bright, dazzling blooms.

Vegetable Gardening in Winter

For vegetable growers, January is about preparation too.

Consider starting early crops such as onions and broad beans indoors, ready to plant out when the soil warms up.

It’s also a great time to order seed potatoes and decide where your edible patch will go this year.

If you’ve got space, try companion planting to mix veggies with flowers – marigolds and nasturtiums work wonders for deterring pests.

Enjoying Nature in January

Amidst all the planning and preparation, don’t forget to enjoy the stark beauty of your winter garden.

Bare branches glisten with frost, and the garden has a peaceful stillness that’s unique to this time of year.

Take inspiration from British poet William Wordsworth’s ode to nature, “Lines Written in Early Spring”:

Through primrose tufts, in that green bower,

The periwinkle trailed its wreaths;

And ’tis my faith that every flower

Enjoys the air it breathes.

Tips to Brighten Your January Gardening

• Plan a wildlife-friendly corner: Include plants like teasels and ivy, which provide shelter and food for birds.

• Feed the birds: During cold snaps, food can be scarce. Hang feeders and scatter seeds for robins, finches, and sparrows.

• Look out for early blooms: Snowdrops and hellebores are January stars, bringing a hint of spring to your garden.

Fun fact: Snowdrops are one of the first flowers to bloom in winter because they contain antifreeze proteins, allowing them to survive frosty conditions.

Whether you’re designing new flower beds, dreaming of vibrant borders, or just enjoying the frosty view with a hot cup of tea, January offers a quiet but productive start to the gardening year.

So grab your notepad, sketch out your plans, and embrace the joy of nurturing your patch of earth. Spring will be here before you know it!

Sally Robinson, (AKA The Yorkshire Flower Faffer) is born and bred in Doncaster and owner of Field Good Flowers, a British Seasonal Flower Grower in Hatfield.

Sally is an avid lover of nature, gardening, writing and art and is a mum to three rescue dogs, always passionate about sharing her love and knowledge of all that is mentioned with you, and others willing to listen.

You can follow her journey here

Or email her at [email protected]