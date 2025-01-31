Gardening jobs for February, courtesy of Doncaster's own Yorkshire Flower Faffer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

So January is over, why does it always feel like the longest month?

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you think it’s because all the sparkle of Christmas is over and it all just seems a little dreary?

I must admit though I absolutely adore those crisper cool days when the sun is bright in the sky, so uplifting and February in the cut flower garden sows the seeds of Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the now dedicated Membership Lead of Flowers from the Farm – a large trade association that connects British flower growers with florists and customers - I spent a couple of exciting days at our recent conference in Nottingham.

February sees the first signs of spring in the garden.

We had formidable speakers such as David Bek and Minette Batters advising on the current situation, government policies and where British growers sit within the industry, it made for some thought provoking moments I can tell you.

The key points being we should all work together, promote British grown now more than ever and increase the pollinator pockets all across the UK. If you would like to know more please visit www.flowersfromthefarm.co.uk

So now we welcome February, that funny in-between month – winter still has its grip, but signs of spring are creeping in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think Spring is my favourite season, a time when snowdrops bob their little white heads, and the first daffodils dare to bloom.

I always find it amazing that these bulbs are nowhere to be seen underground, gathering up their energy and then ‘boom’ – pop up their glorious heads in the coldest part of the year.

It’s a hopeful time, and for flower growers, it’s when we start nudging the garden awake.

So, as you all know I am a British cut flower grower so my primary focus is always on preparing my beds for the season which truly starts for me at the end of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it’s still too early for much planting outside, there’s plenty to do:

• Sowing Seeds – If you didn’t mange to do any autumn sowing then now is the time you can sow hardy annuals like sweet peas, larkspur, ammi majus, and cornflowers under cover now.

They’ll get a head start and flower earlier in summer.

• Dahlia Prep – If you lifted tubers in autumn, check them for rot or shriveling.

You can pot them up in March, but for now, keep them cool and dry. If you wish to take cuttings from new shoots though, it is possible to pot up now and if you sit them on a heated mat you will get some growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Prune and Mulch – Roses and late-flowering perennials like penstemon appreciate a trim now. Mulch beds with compost to enrich the soil before spring growth takes off.

• Check Your Tools –I am taking this quieter time to sharpen secateurs, clean pots, and sort seed trays. These little jobs make a huge difference when the season gets busy!

Down on the flower farm I can see the buds of leaves forming on my shrubs, the peonies poking through the cold wet soil and if you’ve planted hellebores, their dusky pinks, purples, and creamy whites are stealing the show.

The first anemones may be pushing through, while witch hazel is scenting the air with its spidery yellow blooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did you know birds start singing earlier in February because they think spring is coming? Scientists have found that increased daylight stimulates their hormones, making them feel extra chirpy, it helps me feel chirpy too!

If you grow veg, February is great for sowing chillies and aubergines indoors, as they need a long growing season. Hardy broad beans and early peas can go into the ground if it’s not too waterlogged.

So, still lots to do even if the garden seems like it is sleeping, if nothing else, get wrapped up and take your favourite brew outside. Sit down, listen to the birds and enjoy the stillness and the thought of what beauty is unfurling under the surface.

I’ll leave you with a couple of short poems this month, first some words from John Clare (1793–1864), a poet who captured the beauty of the countryside so perfectly:

“The snow has left the cottage top;

The thatch moss grows in brighter green;

And eaves in quick succession drop,

Where grinning icicles have been.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This next one is by Christina Rossetti (1830–1894). She beautifully captures the quiet, transitional nature of the month:

“Mere February days,

All aglow with faint increase of light,

Tapering to a fragrant blaze,

When one candle lights another in the night.”

This short but evocative verse reflects how February slowly but surely brings more light, guiding us towards the brighter days of spring. Perfect for a gardener’s heart, don’t you think?

So, let’s embrace the slow unfurling of the season. Spring is on its way – time to get growing!

Happy gardening,

Sally

Further reading and growing advice is available from me in the form of affordable bite size ebooks which I have written to help you grow your own wonderful cut flowers. You can find them here…

Delightful Dahlias

Captivating Cosmos

Happy Hydrangeas

In my spare time when I am not growing flowers, I like writing and illustrating children’s books, I managed to get them both published last year and great for your little ones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Where is that Naughty Dog’ is a story about our rescued deaf staffy dog and is ‘almost’ a true story! He is now disabled too, bless him, so look out for his next book coming soon.

‘Come with me’ is a cute little rhyming story with lovely pictures to describe how wonderful our world is and just to be present in it, enjoy!

If you choose to click on the links provided, you'll be redirected to Amazon's site where you can purchase the items directly. I earn a small commission from these sales, which helps support my business and allows me to continue providing valuable content and recommendations.

Your support through these purchases is greatly appreciated and makes a significant difference in keeping my work sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Robinson, (AKA The Yorkshire Flower Faffer) Born and bred in Doncaster and owner of Field Good Flowers, a British Seasonal Flower Grower in Hatfield.

Sally is an avid lover of nature, gardening, writing and art and is a mum to three rescue dogs, always passionate about sharing her love and knowledge of all that is mentioned with you, and others willing to listen.

You can follow her journey here

Or email her at [email protected]