Gardening jobs for Christmas, courtesy of Doncaster's own Yorkshire Flower Faffer

Deck the halls with trowels and spades – there’s plenty of December gardening delights to enjoy this Christmas and festive season.

What a surprise the frosty breath and snow was as it settled over Doncaster last month - it was tempting to retreat indoors with a steaming mug of cocoa.

But for the intrepid gardeners like us that don’t let a little cold snap bother us, it offers a unique blend of preparation, protection, and a sprinkle of festive cheer in the garden.

Plus, we are from Yorkshire so we will just put our big coat on!

There's plenty to do in the garden across December and the festive period.

Let’s explore the tasks that will keep your cut flowers, perennials, and vegetable plots thriving through winter and ready to burst into life come spring, it will soon be here with its fresh new signs of life.

Cut Flowers and Perennials: Tucking Them In for Winter

December is the perfect time to prune roses, ensuring they remain healthy and vigorous.

Trim back long stems by a third to a half, aiming for an open-centred structure to improve air circulation. This not only promotes better blooms next year but also helps prevent diseases.

If you haven’t already, your perennials like dahlias need to be lifted especially if on heavy clay soil like mine.

After the first frost has blackened the foliage, carefully dig up the tubers, brush off the soil, and let them dry before storing them in a cool, frost-free place. This ensures they survive the winter and are ready to replant in spring.

If you are feeling brave you could also leave them in the ground and just mulch over them and see what survives into the new season. Many people do this year after year, it didn’t work for me sadly and I lost a lot of very expensive tubers, so up they all come until next year.

Vegetable Plot: Sowing the Seeds of Future Feasts

While the vegetable plot may seem dormant, there’s still plenty to do.

December is ideal for planting garlic cloves directly into the soil. They’ll establish roots over winter and be ready for harvest next summer.

Similarly, broad beans can be sown now for an early crop in the coming year.

If you’re eager to get a head start on the growing season, consider sowing hardy peas and onions in a cold frame or unheated greenhouse.

These crops can tolerate the chill and will give you a welcome early harvest.

There are always some wonderful historical and fascinating tidbits to learn about winter growing and did you know that holly, with its glossy leaves and bright red berries, has been a symbol of Christmas in Britain since the 15th century?

It’s not just decorative; holly was believed to ward off evil spirits during the festive season.

An even more exciting fact about holly is that it doesn’t develop its familiar spikes until it feels threatened by deer or rabbits nibbling on it and then it changes its genetic code and develops spikes to stop the attack…amazing!

Another winter marvel is the snowdrop, often blooming as early as January.

These delicate flowers have been cultivated in British gardens since the late 16th century and are a symbol of hope and purity.

Weather Watch: Doncaster’s Recent Cold Snap

This November, Doncaster experienced a notable cold snap, with temperatures plummeting to as low as -3°C. The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber cold weather health alert, warning that everyone, not just vulnerable groups, could be at risk.

Such chilly conditions serve as a reminder to protect tender plants. Ensure potted plants are moved to sheltered spots, and consider using horticultural fleece to shield delicate specimens from frost.

A Festive Flourish: A Christmas Nature Poem

To conclude, let’s embrace the season’s spirit with a classic poem by British author Thomas Hardy:

The Darkling Thrush

I leant upon a coppice gate

When Frost was spectre-grey,

And Winter’s dregs made desolate

The weakening eye of day.

The tangled bine-stems scored the sky

Like strings of broken lyres,

And all mankind that haunted nigh

Had sought their household fires.

I am literally up to my neck in moss and Christmas foliage this month while I host wreath making workshops and make them up to sell, fitting my garden tasks in between when I can.

So, don your woolliest scarf, grab your trusty trowel, and let December’s garden tasks fill you with festive cheer. After all, a gardener’s work is never truly done, even in the heart of winter.

Thank you for reading

See you in the New Year!

Sally X

