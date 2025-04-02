Gardening jobs for April, courtesy of Doncaster's own Yorkshire Flower Faffer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the crazy and exhilarating last few days of March where I saw so many new customers purchase my beautiful British blooms to celebrate their mums on Mothers Day, I am heading into April, which always arrives with a gentle promise and makes me feel excited for the year ahead — longer days, milder winds, and that heady rush of green beginning to spread across the garden.

It’s a month of awakening, and this year, I’m especially charmed by the swell of new growth on blossoming trees, the delicate blue nodding heads of the muscari, and the bold, bright cheer of daffodils that greet me each morning.

The air is scented with the sweetness of hyacinths, and while my tulips are taking their time, I know they’re just gathering strength for their big, dramatic entrance.

Poet William Wordsworth had it right.

April is truly the month when the garden starts to burst back into life.

“I wandered lonely as a cloud That floats on high o’er vales and hills, When all at once I saw a crowd, A host, of golden daffodils; Beside the lake, beneath the trees, Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.”

In the cutting garden, April is a busy and hopeful time.

If you haven’t already, it’s time to direct sow hardy annuals like cornflowers, ammi, calendula, and nigella.

These tough little stars will thrive in cooler spring soil and give you a spectacular display come early summer.

Make sure to prepare your beds well — weed, rake to a fine tilth, and sow in rows or generous drifts.

If you’ve started seedlings under cover, begin hardening them off now, gradually acclimating them to the outdoors.

Keep a watchful eye on the weather — late frosts can still surprise us, so fleece or cloches are handy to have on standby.

Dahlia tubers can be started into growth in pots indoors this month, ready for planting out in late May once the risk of frost has passed.

And don’t forget to lift and divide any established clumps of perennials like phlox or rudbeckia — it rejuvenates the plant and gives you more for your money.

A fun fact for flower lovers: Did you know muscari (grape hyacinth) is not actually a true hyacinth? It’s part of the asparagus family and spreads gently to form the prettiest carpets of blue over the years. A top tip for daffodils: Once the blooms have faded, pinch or snip off the seed heads — this stops the plant from putting energy into seed production.

But do leave the green foliage to die back naturally.

Those leaves are feeding next year’s bulbs, storing energy to ensure next spring’s golden show.

If you’re growing vegetables, April is go-time. Sow carrots, beetroot, spring onions, chard, spinach and salads direct outside.

Under cover, you can still start off courgettes, pumpkins, beans and sweetcorn.

It’s also a great moment to chit your potatoes if you haven’t yet, and plant out your first earlies towards the middle of the month.

April is a magical month — the pace quickens in the garden, but there’s still time to stop, breathe, and enjoy the unfolding drama.

Take a moment to watch the bees buzz on the hyacinths, the breeze ripple through daffodils, and know that with each seed sown, you’re part of nature’s grand performance.

Happy Growing

Sally x

