GALLERY: Look inside £1.3m luxury Doncaster home with its own cinema that's up for sale

Tickhill Lodge is up for grabs – and has been described as a ‘truly amazing family home’ – and with these pictures its easy to see why.

The property, located in Sunderland Street, boasts a spacious cinema room with a big screen where you can unwind and watch movies in style, as well as an amazing bedroom with a four poster bed for a luxurious night’s sleep.

There’s an modern and stylish outdoor garden room to relax in – and even an outdoor cooking and dining area, perfect for those long summer nights.

A spokesman for sellers Fine and Country said: “Are you looking for the jewel in the Sunderland Street crown?

"A simply stunning stone built property located within the heart of the extremely popular town of Tickhill.

"The property has been built by the current owners and has been meticulously finished to the highest standard throughout, blending the best quality materials, an abundance of natural light and lavish fittings to create what is a truly amazing family home.

“This is a unique opportunity to purchase one of the most prestigious homes within South Yorkshire and something certainly not to be missed!”

Set over three floors, the property is finished to an exceptional standard throughout, boasts grand reception rooms, a stunning entrance hall, gand crafted kitchen, four bedrooms

a gated entrance and private gardens.

For further information or to arrange a viewing please e-mail [email protected] or call 01302 591000

The property has a guide price of £1,300,000- £1,350,000.

1. Tickhill Lodge Unwind in this stylish bathroom. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Tickhill Lodge A child's bedroom boasts a four poster bed. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Tickhill Lodge Wind down on summer nights with this outdoor cooking and dining area. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Tickhill Lodge The property boasts this stunning garden room to relax in. Photo: JPImedia Photo Sales