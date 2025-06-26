Futuristic Doncaster house which starred on TV's Grand Designs goes up for sale

A futuristic and distinctive Doncaster house which featured on popular TV show Grand Designs is set to go up for sale – for a cool £850,000.

The diamond shaped property on Bennetthorpe is one of Doncaster’s most unusual properties – combining sheets of plate glass and lavish fittings to create a truly unique property.

Kevin McCloud, host of the TV programme, visited self-builders Michael Hird and Lindsay Harwood to check out the glass and steel house as it was under going construction in the late 1990s.

The episode aired in 1999 – and he returned two years later to check up on the project for a follow-up show.

Now the house is set to go on the market, with property firrm Fine and Country teasing its sale.

Announcing the property on social media, a spokesperson said: “A very grand design is coming to the market very soon – one not to be missed.”

With a guide price of £850,000, the vendor said: “A true architectural masterpiece that been designed and created using the highest quality materials and lavish fittings throughout and the results are simply amazing.

“The property was featured in one of the original runs of the popular television show Grand Designs and sees stunning living spaces perfect for a growing family.

“Further information to come so keep your eyes peeled.”

The property, opposited the city’s Earl of Doncaster Hotel, was built on land formerly occupied by a petrol station.

For further details contact Fine and Country on 01302 591000 or email: [email protected]