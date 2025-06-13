Four-bedroom Doncaster family home for £400,000 – detached with double garage and spacious garden
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Nestled on a sought-after residential street in Doncaster, this four-bedroom detached home is listed for £400,000. Offering a double garage, large rear garden, and generous internal space, it’s the perfect match for growing families looking for comfort, convenience and a move-in-ready property.
Step inside to a bright entrance hall leading to a spacious lounge, separate dining room, and a modern kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances. Upstairs, the property offers four well-sized bedrooms, including a master with en-suite and a stylish family bathroom.
Outside, you’ll find a private, enclosed rear garden – perfect for entertaining or relaxing – along with ample driveway parking and a detached double garage.
At a glance
- This four-bedroom detached house in Doncaster is listed for £400,000
- Features include a large kitchen/breakfast room, separate dining room and lounge
- Master bedroom with en-suite and three further bedrooms
- Detached double garage and generous driveway parking
- Spacious rear garden and great access to local amenities and schools
