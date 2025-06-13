Four-bedroom Doncaster family home for £400,000 – detached with double garage and spacious garden | Purplebricks

Detached four-bedroom family home in Doncaster featuring a double garage and garden

Nestled on a sought-after residential street in Doncaster, this four-bedroom detached home is listed for £400,000. Offering a double garage, large rear garden, and generous internal space, it’s the perfect match for growing families looking for comfort, convenience and a move-in-ready property.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

4 bedroom detached house | Purplebricks

Step inside to a bright entrance hall leading to a spacious lounge, separate dining room, and a modern kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances. Upstairs, the property offers four well-sized bedrooms, including a master with en-suite and a stylish family bathroom.

Outside, you’ll find a private, enclosed rear garden – perfect for entertaining or relaxing – along with ample driveway parking and a detached double garage.

This home is one of dozens available in Doncaster on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-doncaster .

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Doncaster is listed for £400,000

Features include a large kitchen/breakfast room, separate dining room and lounge

Master bedroom with en-suite and three further bedrooms

Detached double garage and generous driveway parking

Spacious rear garden and great access to local amenities and schools

