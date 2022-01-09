Five bedroom detached family home in semi rural village of Old Cantley

The accommodation will not fail to impress and comprises of: an inviting hallway, modern downstairs wc, spacious bay windowed lounge with sliding doors to a conservatory, separate dining room, garden room with sliding doors out to the beautiful garden, breakfast kitchen, utility, large first floor landing currently used as a study, five double bedrooms and two bathrooms.The property is set back from Main Street behind a driveway shared with the adjoining property and open plan front garden with pillared porch. The garage with sockets, lighting and cold water tap measures approximately 14'6" x 18'4" (maximum internal measurements) the front elevation comprises single sash windows with secondary glazing with UPVC widow to the rear. The rear garden is outstanding and provides a private setting having well stocked mature shrubs, trees, a garden patch with raised beds, timber shed and composting area situated at the bottom of the garden ideal for the budding fruit and veg grower and a patio ideal for seating and entertaining in the summer months.Viewing highly recommended by the selling agent.
A bright and inviting entrance hallway having an open tread staircase rising to the first floor landing, radiator, socket point, alarm control panel, coving to the ceiling and internal doors to the downstairs wc, formal lounge, dining room and breakfast kitchen.
Breakfast kitchen - Having a range of shaker style wall and base units in solid wood with oak finish with contrasting worktops, standing oven with stainless steel hood over, built in Neff dishwasher, one and a half bowl stainless steel sink with drainer, concealed gas boiler, space for fridge freezer, various socket points, UPVC double glazed window overlooking the garden, a family sized table can be easily accommodated through to the utility which boasts a range of matching units, stainless steel sink and plumbing for a washing machine. There is also a UPVC double glazed panelled side door which opens to the rear garden.
Lounge - A great family room having a focal point which is the gas fire set within a marble back and hearth with decorative wooden surround, two radiators add additional warmth to the room, socket points, coving to the ceiling, secondary double glazed window to the front bay and sliding doors leading to the conservatory.
