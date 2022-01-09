Five bedroom detached family home in semi rural village of Old Cantley

The accommodation will not fail to impress and comprises of: an inviting hallway, modern downstairs wc, spacious bay windowed lounge with sliding doors to a conservatory, separate dining room, garden room with sliding doors out to the beautiful garden, breakfast kitchen, utility, large first floor landing currently used as a study, five double bedrooms and two bathrooms.The property is set back from Main Street behind a driveway shared with the adjoining property and open plan front garden with pillared porch. The garage with sockets, lighting and cold water tap measures approximately 14'6" x 18'4" (maximum internal measurements) the front elevation comprises single sash windows with secondary glazing with UPVC widow to the rear. The rear garden is outstanding and provides a private setting having well stocked mature shrubs, trees, a garden patch with raised beds, timber shed and composting area situated at the bottom of the garden ideal for the budding fruit and veg grower and a patio ideal for seating and entertaining in the summer months.Viewing highly recommended by the selling agent.