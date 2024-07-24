Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson celebrated a major milestone as they welcomed the first residents to their Copley Park development in Sprotbrough, marking the first completion in the region.

Simon Utley, Director in Charge of Crest Nicholson Yorkshire, joined the Copley Park team to mark the milestone and welcome Mr andMrs Hudson to their new home, presenting them with a bottle of champagne and handing over their keys as the first residents of Copley Park.

The couple said: “Having been actively seeking a suitable property in Sprotbrough we were drawn to Crest Nicholson, Copley Park due its ideal location, superior designs and the opportunity to avoid the stresses of moving in a chain by taking advantage of the part exchange option. The experience since moving in has been entirely positive and we would certainly recommend the team on site.”

Simon Utley, Director in Charge of Crest Nicholson Yorkshire, commented: “It was a pleasure to present Mr and Mrs Hudson with their keys and welcome them as our first residents at Copley Park. This was a key moment for the Copley Park team, and for the Yorkshire division, marking the first completion since the division was established in 2022.

Simon Utley (Crest Nicholson), Mrs & Mr Hudson, Rebecca Simmons (Crest Nicholson).

“Copley Park is expected to be a thriving development and we are looking forward to welcoming more households to join them in the coming months, establishing the village community feel that Copley Park is set to offer.”

Situated just outside of Doncaster, Copley Park will provide 69 new homes, including 23 per cent affordable housing, offering a range of two to five bedroom homes. Residents will enjoy the benefits of a village lifestyle, while also having access to all the amenities they could need on their doorstep. From plenty of open green spaces nearby to the rich array of pubs and restaurants on your doorstep, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The development will appeal to a range of prospective buyers including first time buyers, young families and professional commuters alike looking for modern, high-quality homes. As with all Crest Nicholson properties, the homes available at Copley Park will be designed to reflect the architecture style of housing in the local area and set within plenty of green space.