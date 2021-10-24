In keeping with the traditions of All Hallows’ Eve, those who make a reservation by October 31, 2021, will be able to pick a £500 treat to help them settle into their new home.

Tilia Homes currently has nine active developments across its Northern region, spanning from County Durham to Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Set in aspirational locations, those buying a new build Tilia home will benefit from being part of a blossoming new community with convenient amenities and transport links close by.

Bag yourself a treat this Halloween

A range of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes are currently available across the region, including a number of beautiful, well-appointed apartments and bungalows, with

prices starting from £109,998 and part buy, part rent options from £37,500.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director for Tilia Homes Northern, comments: “Whether you're a first-time buyer, a growing family or someone looking to downsize to a low-

maintenance home, we want the process of buying a new build property to be straightforward and, above all, enjoyable. As the weekend of trick-or-treating approaches, we

thought we would add an extra measure of enjoyment for purchasers by offering them this Halloween treat when they reserve their dream home.”

Prospective buyers will be able to take advantage of this Halloween incentive at Simpsons Park, Harworth.

For further information on the homes available, visit www.tiliahomes.co.uk.