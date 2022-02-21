Dozens of Doncaster homes repossessed last year

Debt charity StepChange said more people across England and Wales have lost their homes since emergency Covid-19 financial measures ended, and that further government support may be needed.

Ministry of Justice figures show 37 homes in Doncaster were repossessed in 2021 – 29 evictions of renters, and eight by mortgage lenders.

This was down from 42 in 2020, and fewer than the 187 in 2019.

Dozens of houses were repossessed

Across England and Wales, there were 10,195 repossessions in 2021 – up from 8,608 the year before.

Bailiff-enforced evictions were banned for a large part of 2020-21 – a measure introduced by the Government to prevent renters from becoming homeless during the pandemic – though the ban was lifted in England on May 31 last year.

Sue Anderson, head of media at StepChange, said emergency measures to suppress landlord evictions and mortgage repossessions were "instrumental".

But she added: "With many people yet to recover from the financial effects of the pandemic – and now having to cope with a cost of living crisis – it’s no surprise that we are seeing a rise in the number of people losing their homes.

"While the £65 million support fund created to help deal with Covid rent arrears will help, more support may still be needed for the hardest hit households.”

The MoJ figures show the number of claims lodged to repossess homes in Doncaster rose last year.

In 2021, 205 claims to repossess homes the area were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords – up from 176 in 2020, but below 641 in 2019.

Of the claims lodged last year, 147 were evictions of renters, and 58 by mortgage lenders

Shelter said huge numbers of eviction notices are currently dropping on doormats across the country, and rising living costs may be the final straw for many renters.

Osama Bhutta, director of campaigns at the housing charity, said: "Some are being forced to choose between feeding their families, heating their homes, or paying their rent.