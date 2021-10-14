Doncaster's most expensive streets: List of the eight most expensive streets in DN1

Using research from Zoopla, we’ve managed to deduce an estimate for the most expensive streets that have a DN1 postcode. They have found these numbers by calculating the price of every property on the street, then working out the weighted average.
It should be noted that this is only an estimate – the real prices may be somewhat different.
1. Priory Walk
Zoopla's research indicates that the average price for a property on Priory Walk is £1,471,000.
Photo: Google
2. Sunny Bar
The properties on Sunny Bar tend to cost an estimated £736,000.
Photo: Google
3. Baxter Gate
Baxter Gate's properties, according to Zoopla's findings, cost around £460,000.
Photo: Google
4. Duke Street
Properties on Duke Street are believed to be priced at roughly £431,000.
Photo: Google