Doncaster's most (and least) expensive streets to live in revealed
Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Doncaster postcodes, Bawtry Road, Warnington Drive and Cantley Lane have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.
And some of the cheapest residential streets in Doncaster include Regent Street, Ellerker Avenue and Lindum Street.
Property firm Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Doncaster postcodes.
On Bawtry Road (DN4), five properties sold for an average of £703,000.
Warnington Drive (DN4) saw five properties sold for an average of £563,900 while in Cantley Lane (DN4) eight properties were sold for an average of £562,500.
Some of the cheapest streets include Regent Street (DN4) (where four properties sold for an average of £48,125), Ellerker Avenue (DN4) (where three properties sold for an average of £50,666) and Lindum Street (DN4) (where three properties sold for an average of £50,758).
Most Expensive Streets in Doncaster
Postcode – Street name – average price
DN4 7NY – Bawtry Road – £703,000
DN4 6ST – Warnington Drive – £563,900
DN4 6ND – Cantley Lane – £562,500
DN4 7AF – Whin Hill Road – £549,500
DN4 6AA – St Wilfrids Road – £547,487
DN4 7AH – Bawtry Road – £540,250
DN4 7AG – Bawtry Road – £510,000
DN4 7PA – Bawtry Road – £509,100
DN4 7JU – Birchen Close – £506,833
DN4 6JD – Kensington Place – £494,666
Least Expensive Streets in Doncaster
Postcode – Street Name – average price
DN4 8EJ – Regent Street – £48,125
DN4 0AY – Ellerker Avenue – £50,666
DN4 0ED – Lindum Street – £50,758
DN4 0DD – Travis Court – £52,687
DN4 8EL – Regent Street – £53,900
DN4 0AT – Abbott Street – £55,785
DN4 0BB – Stone Close Avenue – £57,250
DN4 0AZ – Ellerker Avenue – £57,285
DN1 2BN – Somerset Road – £57,900
DN4 0AU – Abbott Street – £58,000
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Bawtry Road (DN4) sold for £1,300,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £25,000 and under on Darfield House (DN1), Childers Street (DN1) and Carr Hill (DN1),” he concluded.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.