Doncaster's fastest and slowest house sale postcodes revealed.

Latest data shows house sale transactions are taking an average of 125.97 days to complete across Doncaster over the last year.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Some of the quickest areas to sell a property at the moment include Grimsby (DN32), Grimsby (DN31) and Scunthorpe (DN17).

Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that it’s taking an average of 18.00 weeks to sell a property across Doncaster.

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 1,167 property sales across the region between March 2024 and March 2025.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

Properties were selling the fastest in Grimsby (DN32), Grimsby (DN31) and Scunthorpe (DN17) adopting a minimum number of 10 property sales in a given area. In the top 10 areas, Property Solvers revealed that homes took 116.70 days (16.67 weeks) to sell on average.

Homes were selling the slowest in the Doncaster (DN10), Barrow-Upon-Humber (DN19) and Retford (DN22) postcodes (also sampling a minimum data set of 10 property sales). In the bottom 10 postcodes, the data showed that properties were taking 137.70 days (19.67 weeks) to sell on average.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers commented: “While Doncaster's sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths. A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless.”

The co-founder of the sell house fast company concludes: “it’s also worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before 1st April given the reintroduction of the two per cent Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) band.”

For more information on properties where you live visit https://www.propertysolvers.co.uk/sell-house-fast/#how-fast