Doncaster landlords among top five most complained about in UK, study says

That’s according to HouseholdQuotes, who analysed thousands of geotagged tweets using a complaint-detecting tool to uncover the areas where a tenant’s tweet is most likely to be an angry one.

A spokesman for HouseholdQuotes said: “It’s a tough job, being a landlord. You lay your investment on the line to put a roof over someone’s head.

“Your property frames your tenants’ everyday lives, and the responsibility for bringing them comfort, security, and joy weighs heavy around your neck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landlords in Doncaster are among the worst in the UK, according to a new study.

“And what do you get for it? Skipped viewing appointments. Endless repair requests. And everybody seems to hate you.”

Statistics say around one in five (19%) of homes in the UK are rented.

Landlords have allowed “a serious threat to health and safety” to persist in one in eight (13%) of these.

Renters looking to move will find a full quarter of UK landlords discriminate against non-British passport holders.

In comparison, more than half (52%) shut the door to Housing Benefit claimants, according to a new House of Commons Committee report.

Meanwhile, Rightmove reports that rents have risen by 10.8% in the last year outside of London – and nearly twice this in inner London.

And that’s to say nothing of the little gripes that eat away at tenants throughout the daily business of living. The damp patch that seems to be spreading. The windows that rattle and let in the cold, driving up energy bills. The washing machine that’s on the blink.

"It is up for debate whether landlord antipathy is due to a few bad apples, low industry standards, or ungrateful tenants.

"But what our property experts at HouseholdQuotes can tell you is where the worst landlords are. We analysed thousands of geotagged, “landlord”-themed tweets using a special, complaint-detecting algorithm and mapped the cities and counties where a tenant’s tweet is most likely to be an angry one.”

Northampton was named the UK Capital City of Angry Tenants and nine out of the ten worst spots for landlords are in England. The tenth is Aberdeen (18.6%) in Scotland.

Figures said that 18.4% of landlord-related tweets in Doncaster are a complaint.