Doncaster house prices increased in June
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by three per cent over the last year.
The average Doncaster house price in June was £172,269, Land Registry figures show – a 2.1 per cent increase on May.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 2.7 per cent, but Doncaster was above the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £5,000 – putting the area ninth among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Bradford, where property prices increased on average by 7.4 per cent, to £181,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in York lost 1.6 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £316,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Doncaster spent an average of £154,600 on their property – £4,800 more than a year ago, and £38,600 more than in June 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £189,500 on average in June – 22.6 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Doncaster in June – they increased 2.4 per cent, to £131,700 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.8 per cent.
Among other types of property:
Detached: up two per cent monthly; up 2.5 per cent annually; £259,490 average
Semi-detached: up two per cent monthly; up 3.4 per cent annually; £165,079 average
Flats: up 1.9 per cent monthly; up 1.3 per cent annually; £99,541 average
How do property prices in Doncaster compare?
Buyers paid 20 per cent less than the average price in Yorkshire and the Humber (£215,000) in June for a property in Doncaster. Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in York – £316,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in Doncaster. York properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Hull (£142,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
Factfile
Average property price in June
Doncaster: £172,269
Yorkshire and the Humber: £215,347
UK: £287,924
Annual growth to June
Doncaster: +3%
Yorkshire and the Humber: +4.7%
UK: +2.7%
Highest and lowest annual growth in Yorkshire and the Humber
Bradford: +7.4%
York: -1.6%
