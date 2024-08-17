Watch more of our videos on Shots!

House prices increased by 2.1 per cent in Doncaster in June, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by three per cent over the last year.

The average Doncaster house price in June was £172,269, Land Registry figures show – a 2.1 per cent increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 2.7 per cent, but Doncaster was above the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Doncaster house prices increased in June.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £5,000 – putting the area ninth among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Bradford, where property prices increased on average by 7.4 per cent, to £181,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in York lost 1.6 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £316,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Doncaster spent an average of £154,600 on their property – £4,800 more than a year ago, and £38,600 more than in June 2019.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £189,500 on average in June – 22.6 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Doncaster in June – they increased 2.4 per cent, to £131,700 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.8 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up two per cent monthly; up 2.5 per cent annually; £259,490 average

Semi-detached: up two per cent monthly; up 3.4 per cent annually; £165,079 average

Flats: up 1.9 per cent monthly; up 1.3 per cent annually; £99,541 average

How do property prices in Doncaster compare?

Buyers paid 20 per cent less than the average price in Yorkshire and the Humber (£215,000) in June for a property in Doncaster. Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in York – £316,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in Doncaster. York properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Hull (£142,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Factfile

Average property price in June

Doncaster: £172,269

Yorkshire and the Humber: £215,347

UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Doncaster: +3%

Yorkshire and the Humber: +4.7%

UK: +2.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Yorkshire and the Humber

Bradford: +7.4%

York: -1.6%