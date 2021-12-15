Doncaster house prices increased by 2.6%

House prices increased by 2.6 per cent in Doncaster in October, new figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 11:05 am

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 14.1 per cent annual growth.

The average Doncaster house price in October was £155,804, Land Registry figures show – a 2.6 per cent increase on September.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices decreased 1.7 per cent, and Doncaster outperformed the 1.1 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £19,000 – putting the area sixth among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Doncaster in October – they increased 3.1 per cent, to £239,627 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 15 per cent.

