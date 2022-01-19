Doncaster house prices dropped slightly but does not reverse long term trend

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 10.8 per cent annual growth.

The average Doncaster house price in November was £152,141, Land Registry figures show – a one per cent decrease on October.

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased one per cent, and Doncaster underperformed compared to the 1.2 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

House prices are on the decrease

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £15,000 – putting the area ninth among Yorkshire and Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Selby, where property prices increased on average by 15.4 per cent, to £246,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hull went for an average £127,000.