Doncaster house prices are on the rise contributing to the longer-term trend
House prices increased slightly, by 0.3 per cent, in Doncaster in September, new figures show.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 12:00 pm
The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.6 per cent annual growth.
The average Doncaster house price in September was £148,124, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3 per cent increase on August.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £13,000 – putting the area 11th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 24 local authorities for annual growth.