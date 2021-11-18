Doncaster house prices are on the rise contributing to the longer-term trend

House prices increased slightly, by 0.3 per cent, in Doncaster in September, new figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 12:00 pm

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.6 per cent annual growth.

Plan to turn Doncaster hotel into flats is deferred for site visit

The average Doncaster house price in September was £148,124, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3 per cent increase on August.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £13,000 – putting the area 11th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 24 local authorities for annual growth.

