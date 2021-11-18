Doncaster house prices are on the rise contributing to the longer-term trend

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.6 per cent annual growth.

The average Doncaster house price in September was £148,124, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3 per cent increase on August.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £13,000 – putting the area 11th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 24 local authorities for annual growth.