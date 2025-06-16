Doncaster city centre apartment block goes on market for £875,000

A city centre block of nine apartments has gone in the market in Doncaster – with vendors describing the £875,000 plot as “a rare investment opportunity.”

The flats, in South Parade, are being marketed by Macauley Gibb.

A spokesperson said: “Introducing a rare investment opportunity in the heart of Doncaster!

"This impressive block of nine self-contained apartments on South Parade is a lucrative venture, generating £70,800 per annum.

"Each apartment boasts one bedroom and one bathroom spread across five floors, offering spacious and comfortable living spaces for potential tenants.

"Parking is provided to the rear of the property.

“Situated in the bustling city of Doncaster, this property is conveniently located near a variety of amenities and attractions.

"Residents can enjoy easy access to local shops, restaurants, and leisure facilities, making it an ideal place to call home.

"The nearby council tax band A ensures affordability for both landlords and tenants.

“Doncaster is a vibrant city with a rich history and plenty to offer.

"From the picturesque parks and gardens to the bustling markets and cultural attractions, there is always something to see and do. With excellent transport links and a thriving community, Doncaster is a popular choice for renters and investors alike.

“Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a piece of Doncaster's property market. Contact u to arrange a viewing and see the potential of this impressive block of apartments on South Parade.”

Full details of the apartment block can be found HERE

To make an appointment email [email protected] or call 01302 637121