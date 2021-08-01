Campsall Park Road - three bedroom detached family home For sale with Purple Bricks for offers in excess of £180,000.

Detached house in Doncaster village with no upward chain

Campsall Park Road is a three bedroom detached family home in the popular village of Campsall with no upward chain. For sale with Purple Bricks at offers in excess of £180,000.

By Barbara Craythorn
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 10:00 am

The property has a driveway leading to the attached garage, a gate accessing the rear garden. With a light spacious lounge, dining room, well equipped modern kitchen and fully enclosed rear garden. The first floor accommodation provides two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and family bathroom.

This a lovely home for a couple or family, situated in a quiet sought after village location.

For sale with Purple Bricks for offers in excess of £180,000. Tel. 07769 905087

1. Campsall Park Road

Bright, modern kitchen with a range of wall and base units with complimentary work tops, stainless steel sink and drainer with mixer tap, window bringing in lots of natural light and overlooking the rear garden, hob with extractor hood over and integrated electric oven under, space for white goods, central heating radiator and low maintenance flooring

Photo: .

Buy photo

2. Campsall Park Road

Kitchen/dining area with patio doors leading to the rear garden

Photo: .

Buy photo

3. Campsall Park Road

Modern kitchen/dining area with patio doors leading to the rear garden

Photo: .

Buy photo

4. Campsall Park Road

Airy spacious neutrally decorated room with wall mounted lights and ceiling spotlights, low maintenance flooring and patio doors opening onto the garden and patio decking providing a lovely social space to bring the outside in

Photo: .

Buy photo
Doncaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 3