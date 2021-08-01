Detached house in Doncaster village with no upward chain
Campsall Park Road is a three bedroom detached family home in the popular village of Campsall with no upward chain. For sale with Purple Bricks at offers in excess of £180,000.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 10:00 am
The property has a driveway leading to the attached garage, a gate accessing the rear garden. With a light spacious lounge, dining room, well equipped modern kitchen and fully enclosed rear garden. The first floor accommodation provides two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and family bathroom.
This a lovely home for a couple or family, situated in a quiet sought after village location.
For sale with Purple Bricks for offers in excess of £180,000. Tel. 07769 905087
