Design-led showhome open in Doncaster at £13.5m 72-property development

Situated just off Doncaster Road and six-miles north-east of Doncaster city centre, buyers can now visit the 72-home development to view the three-bedroom Foxbridge showhome, giving purchasers a first-hand look at Avant Homes’ high-quality specification.

The entrance to The Foxbridge opens into a spacious hallway leading to an open-plan kitchen and dining area to the rear of the home, which is complete with bi-fold doors that open onto a landscaped garden.

The ground floor also includes separate living space, a downstairs cloakroom and ample storage.

Avant Homes' Foxbridge showhome includes bi-fold doors, which open on a landscaped garden

While upstairs includes three spacious bedrooms and a generous family bathroom.

The master bedroom also boasts an en-suite shower room with full-height tiling.

Avant Homes Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Anne Bagshaw, said: “Since the launch of the first homes at Chaucer’s Green in spring last year, we have had great interest from keen buyers looking to purchase a home at the development.”

Each property at Chaucer's Green includes a high-quality specification including a designer kitchen with intergrated appliances

Chaucer’s Green features a comprehensive mix of high-quality two, three and four-bedroom homes across eight of Avant’s signature house designs with a combination of terrace, semi-detached and detached properties.

Of the homes currently available, prices start from £196,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home to £234,995 for a four-bedroom semi-detached house.

Anne added: “We are pleased that prospective buyers now have the opportunity to view The Foxbridge showhome, giving people a first look at the high-quality design and features in our homes at Chaucer’s Green.

“The development is really starting to take shape with the first residents moving into their homes in June. Our collection of design-led homes are proving to be hugely popular with buyers and I’d encourage anyone interested in a new home in Hatfield to visit the showhome.”

Avant Homes current homes in Hatfield range from £196,995 to £234,995

Each property at Chaucer’s Green comprises a high-quality specification, which includes a flexible open-plan living space, designer kitchens with integrated appliances, bi-fold doors and boutique bathrooms complete with full-height tiling in a selection of designs.

Chaucer’s Green is perfectly situated close to Doncaster centre and has a host of supermarkets, cafes and outdoor activities available close by, with Dunsville Quarry Park and Nature Reserve just under a mile away. The development also has easy access to the M62 and M18, offering excellent commuter routes to Sheffield, Rotherham, Leeds and Hull.

