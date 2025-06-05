The latest range of intelligent fire and carbon monoxide detection devices from X-Sense, a global innovator in smart home safety are designed to provide enhanced protection through wireless connectivity, real-time mobile notifications, and user-friendly features.

These next-generation alarms, including the FS31 Smart Smoke Alarm Kit, the SC07-WX Smart Smoke & CO Alarm, and the XS0B-MR31 Smart Voice Alert Smoke Alarm, seamlessly integrate into any home and are tailored to meet a wide range of household needs.

FS31 Smart Smoke Alarm Kit - Available on Amazon UK for £55.99 (RRP £79.99) and $69.99 on Amazon.com (RRP $99.99)

Smart, Scalable, and Fully Connected

Cutting-edge smart alarm range from X-Sense are perfect for comprehensive home protection.

The Smart Smoke Alarm Kit FS31 is a TÜV-certified system that has earned a “Highly Recommended” ranking by Vergleich.org, signaling trusted third-party validation. The FS31 enables whole-home wireless interconnect, ensuring that all alarms sound in unison—up to 100dB—no matter where danger begins. Smartphone integration allows for real-time alerts, remote silencing, and system testing from anywhere, eliminating the need for ladders or manual checks. For families, the built-in alert-sharing system supports up to 12 recipients, ensuring that loved ones can respond quickly in emergencies. In the U.S., an optional Protect+ subscription provides 3-second emergency verification and immediate dispatch of fire services. Installation is simple and tool-free, ideal for any homeowner or renter.

All-in-One Detection with Direct Wi-Fi Access

The Smart Smoke & CO Alarm SC07-WX is a dual-function solution that pairs photoelectric smoke detection with highly accurate Figaro electrochemical CO sensing. Its sleek digital display provides instant visibility of CO levels (ppm), battery status, and system alerts, removing ambiguity in critical moments. Smartphone connectivity enables remote monitoring, testing, and false alarm silencing, while the alert-sharing capability extends peace of mind across a trusted network. The SC07-WX also supports the optional Protect+ 3-second emergency response feature in the U.S. Like its counterpart, this unit installs easily with no wiring required.

Humanized Alerts with Location Awareness

The XS0B-MR31 Smart Voice Alert Smoke Alarm offers a powerful innovation in emergency communication. Rather than just a siren, this alarm delivers human voice alerts that include specific room locations such as, “Smoke in the bedroom—evacuate.” Backed by NIH research, voice alerts with location awareness are shown to prompt children to react up to 30% faster than traditional beeps.

As with other X-Sense models, the device features whole-home wireless interconnect, smartphone functionality, a 12-person alert-sharing system, and hassle-free, tool-free installation.

X-Sense also sells a range of smart home devices including:

SWS54 Water Leak Detector – High-sensitivity leak detection, loud alerts, and real-time app notifications for basements, bathrooms, and laundry rooms. Available on Amazon and Amazon UK.

STH0A31 Thermo-Hygrometer – Wi-Fi-enabled sensor with real-time tracking and historical data, perfect for gardening, home, pet area cor nursery monitoring. (Supports Alexa). Available on Amazon and Amazon UK.

XH02-M Heat Alarm – Detects high temperatures to reduce fire risks. Use cases: kitchens, garages, boiler rooms. Available on Amazon and Amazon UK.

Carbon Monoxide Detector – Critical for detecting invisible, odorless carbon monoxide to ensure 24/7 household safety. Use cases: bedrooms, living rooms, or areas near heating appliances. Available on Amazon and Amazon UK.