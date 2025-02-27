Controversial long-running plans to convert a garden centre into homes, a doctor surgery and commercial area have moved a step nearer fruition

A controversial, long-running, proposal to convert a garden centre into homes, a doctor surgery and commercial area have been given the green light – with conditions.

Initially there was a wider masterplan for the site off Belton Road in Epworth, including 62 homes, but this was withdrawn lto make way for new plans featuring a reduced commercial area and medical elements only, with the homes removed.

A spokesman for the developers Millea Land and Yelcon Ltd, part of the Scotfield Group, said: “Feedback from the previous planning application has informed the new plans and they now result in reduced traffic generation, no harm to heritage assets, the delivery of improved sewers and no overlooking on this previously developed land.

"The proposed development will take place on predominantly brownfield land and within the existing settlement boundaries of the town.

The development site.

“The proposals will still offer a massive economic boost and create around 100 new jobs for local people. A much needed, modern, and purpose-built medical centre would provide improved services for the people of Epworth and surrounding area.

“During previous extensive consultation on the plans, the community had been very positive about new medical facilities and potential for more shopping choice and new jobs.”

He continued: “The plans will also include a modern new purpose-built garden centre, replacing the existing store which has been in Epworth since 1978, and retain a popular facility which has been under the control of the Holmes family for over 60 years.

“The inclusion of the new medical centre follows discussions with the local NHS partners, and the developer has secured support from South Axholme Practice for a dedicated health facility on the site to serve the community.

“The letter of support from GP Partner, Dr Borrill, said the proposed facility would “future proof resources available to the practice in order to deliver the ever-expanding range of services that will be delivered within primary care”. A new GP practice at the development would “alleviate most if not all the restrictions and limitations of our current building” including a dedicated car park which would cater for traffic at peak times and increased accessibility for disabled residents.

A spokesman for North Lincolnshire Council told the Free Press: “The scheme has been granted approval subject to a Section 106 agreement, until this agreement is completed the planning permission will not be released.”