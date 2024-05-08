Construction begins at phase 5 of Coningsby Chestnut Homes development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This phase comprises a mixture of one to four-bedroomed homes, with the initial homes set to be released for sale in summer this year, and forecast ready to move in by late 2024.

Built northeast of the existing Kings Manor development the new homes will include solar panels, and the planning permission also delivers contributions towards improvements to health and education facilities, as well as a contribution to improve play facilities within Coningsby & Tattershall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Affordable housing has been incorporated throughout the phase 5 development, with the initial affordable homes forecast for completion in early 2025.

The Chestnut Homes team break ground on Phase 5

Helene Key, sales manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “This new phase of Kings Manor marks a significant milestone for us, as we continue to expand our offering in Coningsby and grow the community we’ve worked hard to build. Our homes will cater to the needs of our buyers, with a mixture of modern homes built with a comfortable and contemporary lifestyle in mind.

“Coningsby is already an attractive option for buyers, thanks to its picturesque village views and its handy amenities nearby. With several schooling options in Coningsby and nearby Tattershall and the RAF base close by, this is a great location for families and professionals.”

The news of the upcoming launch of phase five follows the successes of the other four phases at Kings Manor. The development is Chestnut Homes’ largest site within its portfolio and is already home to a wide range of families, first-time buyers, and downsizers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helene added: “We work closely with our buyers to help them find the perfect home to suit their needs. Whether it’s a first-time buyer looking to get on to the property ladder, a growing family looking for a new place to call home, or a downsizer, we have plenty of options at Kings Manor.

Buyers are encouraged to join the waiting list and will be the first to learn of any exciting updates at Kings Manor.

To register your interest in phase five of Kings Manor, visit: www.chestnuthomes.co.uk/find-a-new-home/kings-manor-phase-5/