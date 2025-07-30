The bungalow is in a quiet residential location | Purplebricks

Tucked away in a popular residential area of Armthorpe, this well-kept two-bed bungalow with generous gardens is now on the market.

A charming two-bedroom bungalow on Hallcroft Drive in the popular village of Armthorpe is now up for grabs, with offers invited over £200,000. It’s the kind of home that ticks boxes for everyone — whether you’re a first-time buyer, downsizer, or simply after a quiet spot with great links.

This one’s available through Purplebricks, which means you can arrange a viewing online 24/7 or check out the full brochure in seconds. With no faff and no pressure, it’s an easy way to explore your next move.

Inside, the property is surprisingly spacious, offering a bright lounge and a peaceful conservatory that overlooks the sizeable garden. There’s a sleek, modern fitted kitchen and two good-sized bedrooms, all finished to a high standard. A smart family bathroom rounds out the internal layout.

At a glance Two bedrooms Semi-detached bungalow Conservatory and spacious lounge Modern fitted kitchen Large rear and side gardens Driveway and garage Excellent travel links Armthorpe location

Step outside and you’ll find large gardens to the side and rear — ideal for relaxing, entertaining or just soaking up the sunshine. There’s a private driveway and a garage too, which gives you that all-important storage or parking space.

Armthorpe is a favourite among locals for good reason. It offers excellent access to Doncaster town centre, nearby schools and shops, and is well-connected via the M18, A1 and Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Everything’s within reach — but it still feels calm and residential.

