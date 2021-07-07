Building work starts on 89 new homes in Doncaster

The 89 new houses will be a mixture of two to five bedroom homes designed to accommodate the need for various sized family housing in the area.

The new house styles include the two bedroom Dalton and the Somerton, a three-bedroom semi-detached home, some of which will be designated affordable homes.

The Somerton is perfect for down-sizers or growing families with two spacious double bedrooms, and a third single which makes an ideal office space or guest bedroom.

A CGI of the Somerton house style which will be coming to Harron’s Wyndthorpe Chase development in Dunsville

Downstairs is a lovely lounge and a high-specification kitchen-dining space, which benefits from views of the garden through French doors.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said “At every Harron development we try to benefit the community in some way, whether through

contributions to the local authority and engagement with nearby schools, clubs, and charities.

“At Dunsville we carefully considered local need in order to provide buyers a selection of homes that would be of most benefit and created six new stunning styles of home which

we’re sure won’t stay on the market long.

“With such a broad selection of stunning homes there really is something for everyone so be sure to register your interest early!”

Wyndthorpe Chase is located at Westminster Drive, Dunsville, Doncaster, DN7 4QB where a showhome is expected by October 2021.

Visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/ or call 01302 511549 for more information and to register your interest.