Beautifully presented three bedroom detached property in Kirk Sandall

For sale with Whitegates for a guide price of £300,000. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the quality of accommodation on offer.
Contact the agent Tel. 01302 327291 visit Whitegates
1. Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall
Two uPVC double glazed windows and uPVC double glazed exterior entry door to the rear, wiht under-stairs storage cupboard, a range of attractive wall and base units with complementary work-surfaces, inset sink, mixer tap, electric hob, extractor hood and integrated oven, plumbing for slim line dishwasher and automatic washing machine, tiled floor, radiator panel and power points.
Photo: .
2. Doncaster Raod, Kirk Sandall
Lounge/dining room - Double aspect room with uPVC double glazed window to the front elevation, feature fireplace with inset and raised hearth incorporating electric fire unit, uPVC double glazed window to the rear elevation, two radiator panels and power points.
Photo: .
3. Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall
Lounge/dining room - Double aspect room with uPVC double glazed window to the front elevation, feature fireplace with inset and raised hearth incorporating electric fire unit, uPVC double glazed window to the rear elevation, two radiator panels and power points.
Photo: .
4. Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall
Lounge/dining room - Double aspect room with uPVC double glazed window to the front elevation, feature fireplace with inset and raised hearth incorporating electric fire unit, uPVC double glazed window to the rear elevation, two radiator panels and power points.
Photo: .