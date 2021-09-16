Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall - Front with boundary wall and fence, block paved, flower beds, a variety of flowers, plants and shrubs, side timber access gate and wrought iron gate providing access to the rear garden.

Beautifully presented three bedroom detached property in Kirk Sandall

Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall, a fully refurbished, three bedroom detached house set within generous gardens. Conveniently situated within walking distance of the rail station and local amenities. The property offers well presented family accommodation.

By Barbara Craythorn
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 1:08 pm

For sale with Whitegates for a guide price of £300,000. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the quality of accommodation on offer.

Contact the agent Tel. 01302 327291 visit Whitegates

1. Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall

Two uPVC double glazed windows and uPVC double glazed exterior entry door to the rear, wiht under-stairs storage cupboard, a range of attractive wall and base units with complementary work-surfaces, inset sink, mixer tap, electric hob, extractor hood and integrated oven, plumbing for slim line dishwasher and automatic washing machine, tiled floor, radiator panel and power points.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Raod, Kirk Sandall

Lounge/dining room - Double aspect room with uPVC double glazed window to the front elevation, feature fireplace with inset and raised hearth incorporating electric fire unit, uPVC double glazed window to the rear elevation, two radiator panels and power points.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

3. Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall

Lounge/dining room - Double aspect room with uPVC double glazed window to the front elevation, feature fireplace with inset and raised hearth incorporating electric fire unit, uPVC double glazed window to the rear elevation, two radiator panels and power points.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

4. Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall

Lounge/dining room - Double aspect room with uPVC double glazed window to the front elevation, feature fireplace with inset and raised hearth incorporating electric fire unit, uPVC double glazed window to the rear elevation, two radiator panels and power points.

Photo: .

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4