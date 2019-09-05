Bargain hunters at the ready as Doncaster house hits auction with NIL reserve price
The house has been given a rare reserve price at Bond Wolfe Auctions’ next auction.
The unusually priced lot is a two-bedroom, terraced house at 12 Great Central Avenue in Doncaster – where a similar house in the same street sold for £55,000 back in September 2018.
The freehold property has a nil reserve price because it is currently vacant and needs refurbishment, with no existing fittings in the kitchen or bathroom.
Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe Auctions, said: “It is highly unusual to start auction lots with a reserve price of nil and we’re expecting intense interest in this property. The house has been given a rock-bottom reserve price because it is in need of some serious works, although a new owner could quickly create a decent place to live in or rent out.”
Mr Bassi further explained that while reserve prices of nil meant that there was no minimum price, prospective owners would still have to pay the standard auction administration fee of £1,074 including VAT for each property.
He added: “For the right investor, this house could be one of the best bargains available across the UK in 2019.”
However, some auction properties can have further costs. It is recommended that potential purchasers always read the legal pack.
The Doncaster property is just one of 140 lots going under the hammer in Bond Wolfe Auctions’ next sale on Tuesday, September 10 at 10.30am at the regular venue of the Holte Suite at Aston Villa FC.
Anyone interested in the auction or with properties for sale in future auctions should contact enquiries@bondwolfeauctions.com or call 0121 312 1212.