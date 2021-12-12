This superb detached bungalow takes a wonderful corner plot with brick built boundary walls, a single iron gate opens to a garden path leading to the main entrance door and double iron gates open to a concrete drive providing off road parking and access to a detached garage.

Attractive detached bungalow in Barnby Dun benefits from large corner plot

Church Road, Barnby Dun, is a spacious three-bedroomed detached bungalow occupying a large corner plot. It is for sale with Portfield Garrard & Wright for offers in the region of £260,000. Call 01302 327341 or visit www.portfieldgarrard.com.

By Barbara Craythorn
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 10:00 am

This lovely bungalow provides generous family living accommodation and benefits from a large dual aspect sitting room and breakfast kitchen with conservatory area to the side, good sized bedrooms and a stylish family shower room.The property also benefit from UPVC double glazed windows and doors and a modern gas central heating system and briefly comprises of; spacious entrance hall, dual aspect sitting room, breakfast kitchen with storage and access to a conservatory, good sized bedrooms and a modern family shower room.The bungalow sits on a superb larger style corner plot with lawned gardens wrapping around to the front and the side, double gates open to a driveway offering parking and access to a brick built single garage.

Church Road, Barnby Dun

Church Road, Barnby Dun

A good sized breakfast kitchen having a range of white base units with contrasting worktops, there is space for a free standing cooker, space and provisions for a washing machine, stainless steel wash bowl, two useful storage cupboards and a side door opens to the conservatory.

Church Road, Barnby Dun

Church Road, Barnby Dun

A generous sized and well presented sitting room with pleasant garden views from dual aspect UPVC double glazed windows, this spacious room also enjoys an attractive coal effect gas fire place with tiled hearth and decorative wooden surround. Having various power sockets, tv aerial point, two central heating radiators, wall lighting and coving compliments the ceiling.

