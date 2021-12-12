Attractive detached bungalow in Barnby Dun benefits from large corner plot

This lovely bungalow provides generous family living accommodation and benefits from a large dual aspect sitting room and breakfast kitchen with conservatory area to the side, good sized bedrooms and a stylish family shower room.The property also benefit from UPVC double glazed windows and doors and a modern gas central heating system and briefly comprises of; spacious entrance hall, dual aspect sitting room, breakfast kitchen with storage and access to a conservatory, good sized bedrooms and a modern family shower room.The bungalow sits on a superb larger style corner plot with lawned gardens wrapping around to the front and the side, double gates open to a driveway offering parking and access to a brick built single garage.