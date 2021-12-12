This lovely bungalow provides generous family living accommodation and benefits from a large dual aspect sitting room and breakfast kitchen with conservatory area to the side, good sized bedrooms and a stylish family shower room.The property also benefit from UPVC double glazed windows and doors and a modern gas central heating system and briefly comprises of; spacious entrance hall, dual aspect sitting room, breakfast kitchen with storage and access to a conservatory, good sized bedrooms and a modern family shower room.The bungalow sits on a superb larger style corner plot with lawned gardens wrapping around to the front and the side, double gates open to a driveway offering parking and access to a brick built single garage.
Attractive detached bungalow in Barnby Dun benefits from large corner plot
Church Road, Barnby Dun, is a spacious three-bedroomed detached bungalow occupying a large corner plot. It is for sale with Portfield Garrard & Wright for offers in the region of £260,000. Call 01302 327341 or visit www.portfieldgarrard.com.
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 10:00 am
Page 1 of 4