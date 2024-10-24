A Stunning Luxury Spec New Build on Caves Lane, Walkeringham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Introducing a truly extraordinary property, nestled in an idyllic position on Caves Lane in Walkeringham.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Atrium is a stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, and 3 reception room dream home that has been meticulously crafted to offer the highest levels of luxury living. No expense has been spared in creating a haven of elegance and sophistication.

Nestled on the edge of Walkeringham, this property holds a private and peaceful position, perfect for those seeking tranquillity amidst picturesque surroundings. Surrounded by lush greenery and enjoying views over farmland, this home offers a truly breath taking outlook from the moment you step inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you enter, you will be greeted by an impressive hallway with a full-height front window which floods this space with natural light and a floating oak staircase with sensor controlled lighting. To the rear of the hallway is a spacious dining area with two sets of bi-fold doors leading out to a beautifully landscaped garden.

Open plan living

The high-specification kitchen exudes opulence. Equipped with top-of-the-range Siemens appliances, Dekton worktops, an instant boil tap and a thoughtfully designed coffee station - this kitchen is a chef’s paradise. The open-plan design seamlessly connects the kitchen to the family living area, creating a perfect space for entertaining guests or enjoying precious family moments.

The 4 bedrooms, spread over 2 floors gives flexible sleeping accommodation, with each floor having its own bedroom suite, this house offers a versatile layout that adapts to the needs of any family. The bedrooms are spacious and luxurious, providing a peaceful retreat at the end of a long day. The bathrooms are exquisitely finished with high-end fixtures and fittings, adding a touch of indulgence to your daily routine.

Every inch of this house has been thoughtfully designed with the utmost attention to detail. The property features air source heat pump underfloor heating, ensuring a warm and cosy atmosphere throughout. The high-spec aluminium double glazing with huge bi-fold doors allows natural light to flood the rooms, creating a bright and airy ambience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the impressive interior, this property boasts a double garage with an electric door and a fully sealed and painted floor, offering ample storage space and convenience. Gated off-road parking ensures the security of your vehicles. External lighting surrounds the property, providing an enchanting atmosphere at night, while the internal hallway lighting operates on dusk til dawn sensors for your convenience.

Stunning Kitchen living area

The developer has carefully chosen porcelain tiles and Karndean flooring, which seamlessly flows throughout the house. The meticulously maintained landscaped garden offers a serene outdoor space perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Walkeringham is a popular village, served by a variety of amenities including the highly regarded primary school which is just a short walk away, a public house and at its heart stands the fine Grade I Listed Church of St Mary Magdalene. The village nestles amidst gently undulating North Nottinghamshire countryside in the border region with South Yorkshire. The area is served by excellent commuter links by road, rail and air.

If you dream of owning a one of a kind property in beautiful surroundings then contact us today to arrange a viewing!