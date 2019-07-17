A million pound, five-bedroom house in Lindrick is well worth a look
Lindrick Villa is a superb five-bedroom detached house in Lindrick which has been sympathetically restored by the present owners and blends the traditional and contemporary with high-quality fixtures and fittings and excellent decoration, creating a beautiful family home.
The property retains many of its traditional features, which are complemented by the modern decor. The accommodation comprises of a York stone flagged hall with a turning staircase up to the landing, modern living kitchen with high-quality units, quality granite work surfaces, and a large island with various appliances, Twin aspect hardwood French doors open to the patios and gardens to the front and rear. There is a large dining room, a second sitting room and a study, Off the first-floor landing, are five bedrooms, (two with modern en suite shower rooms) and an exquisite family bathroom.The property is situated in Lindrick, close to Tickhill's duck pond, and is shielded by boundary walls providing. Double electric gates open to a driveway and then onto the tandem garage. There is also a key-coded pedestrian side gate.
There are front and rear gardens with patios and lawns, shrubs and trees and to the rear is a covered bar and an attached garden room sink and WC, ideal as a family playroom/den/gym/home office or treatment room.
Lindrick Villa is on the market for £1,000,000.
More details at www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52059283.