Work is well underway at an affordable housing development in Doncaster which is set to see over 50 high-quality homes built in the area.

Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Together Housing, a social housing provider based in the North of England, is working with housebuilder, Wordsworth Properties, to provide energy efficient, affordable homes in Balby.

Marking the progression made on site, both organisations, as well as representatives from Identity Consult, were joined by Councillor Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business from City of Doncaster Council and representatives from Homes England, to see the work commencing and speak to the teams involved in the process.

The scheme off Cross Bank has been designed to support a range of housing needs in Doncaster, comprising one, two, three, and four-bed homes built in a considered mix of terraced and semi-detached homes.

Representatives from Homes England, City of Doncaster Council, Wordsworth Properties, Together Housing and Identity Consult toured the Cross Bank site to see the progression of 57 affordable homes being built. People (left to right) Bob Kerr Wordsworth Properties, Pete Varley Wordsworth Properties, Simon Lindley Wordsworth Properties, Jonathon Bailey Wordsworth Properties, Martin Ely City of Doncaster Council, Ella Robinson Together Housing, Hassan Ali Identity Consult, Dai Howells Together Housing, Ben McLaughln Homes England and Cllr Glyn Jones City of Doncaster Council..

Funded through the government’s Homes England funding scheme, the development aligns with Together Housing’s award-winning Net Zero commitments. Each home will be fitted with energy upgrades including solar panels, EV charging points and Air Source Heat Pumps.

Two-bed adapted bungalows are being built, fitted with an accessible kitchen layout including adjustable worktops and a level access shower. Ceilings have been designed to support the need of a hoist and each bungalow will also be fitted with an electric wheelchair charging point, located inside the property.

In addition to the 39 affordable rent homes, 18 quality homes will be managed and sold for shared ownership via Together Homes, part of the Together Housing Group, offering first-time buyers an ideal stepping-stone to outright ownership for those outpriced by properties on the open housing market.

Councillor Glyn Jones, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business, said: "As part of our five-year Housing Delivery Plan, we are committed to enhancing housing options for older residents, families and individuals with physical disabilities. These new homes align with our goals, ensuring that local communities benefit significantly.

“Designed with affordability and energy efficiency in mind, these homes will provide comfortable living while also prioritising sustainability. Through thoughtful development, we are not only meeting housing needs but also protecting and enhancing the natural environment for future generations.

“We are incredibly excited to see this project come to fruition and witness the positive impact it will have on the lives of local residents."

Ruth Ryan, Assistant Director for Affordable Housing Delivery at Homes England said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency one of our key objectives is increasing the supply of quality affordable housing and we are committed to supporting partners like Together Housing Group to achieve their ambitions.

“The Agency’s Strategic Partnership with Together Housing Group will see more than 4,000 new affordable homes built across the North of England by 2028. This scheme is a prime example of how we work collaboratively with stakeholders to create much needed communities people can be proud to call home.”

Dai Howells, Assistant Director of Development at Together Housing said: “Cross Bank is shaping up to be a dynamic development and we were thrilled to show Councillor Jones and Home England representatives, how we’re contributing to the affordable homes offering in Doncaster.

“We’re passionate about developing communities for future generations and to have three housing types available and homes for shared ownership widens the market for more people. It’s been great working with Wordsworth Properties to deliver energy efficient homes that meet high quality standards and we’re eager to share the completed development with the local community in the coming year.”

Jonathan Bailey, Managing Director at Wordsworth Properties said: “Wordsworth Properties are proud to be working with our partners on this project, bringing back to life a brownfield site which has stood unused for too long. We hope to see the community benefit from this partnership, formed to create a sustainable development in Doncaster.”