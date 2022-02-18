11 most popular houses and properties for sale in Doncaster on Zoopla

These are the most popular properties on the market, according to Zoopla. See any you recognise?
1. St. Lawrences Terrace, Adwick-Le-Street
Valued at a price of £110,000, this semi detached 3 bedroom cottage received 1,577 views in the last 30 days.
Photo: -
2. Bawtry Road, Bessacarr
This five bedroom detached house has no asking price available, but due to its size and quality, it can be assumed it won't be cheap! It received 1,310 views in the last 30 days.
Photo: -
3. Hereford Road
Priced at £100,000, this three bedroom semi detached house has been viewed 1,011 times in the past 30 days.
Photo: -
4. Leicester Avenue, Intake
Another semi detached property, this one costs £110,000 and has received 976 views in the last 30 days.
Photo: -