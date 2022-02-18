A preview of one of the houses in the list.

11 most popular houses and properties for sale in Doncaster on Zoopla

We’ve compiled a list of the most viewed properties in Doncaster, according to Zoopla.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 1:56 pm

These are the most popular properties on the market, according to Zoopla. See any you recognise?

1. St. Lawrences Terrace, Adwick-Le-Street

Valued at a price of £110,000, this semi detached 3 bedroom cottage received 1,577 views in the last 30 days.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Bawtry Road, Bessacarr

This five bedroom detached house has no asking price available, but due to its size and quality, it can be assumed it won't be cheap! It received 1,310 views in the last 30 days.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Hereford Road

Priced at £100,000, this three bedroom semi detached house has been viewed 1,011 times in the past 30 days.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Leicester Avenue, Intake

Another semi detached property, this one costs £110,000 and has received 976 views in the last 30 days.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
ZooplaDoncaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 3