Here’s how Doncaster community groups could win £1,000 in funding 

Community projects in Doncaster are being urged to apply for up to £1,000 in funding.

Sanctuary Group’s Grand Ideas Fund offers charitable grants to organisations to help mobilise community projects in their area.

Community and resident groups, registered charities, councils, schools and social enterprises can all apply for up to £1,000 in the latest round of funding.

The Grand Ideas Fund seeks to support projects that make a difference to Sanctuary residents and their communities and link to one or more of the fund’s priorities, which are: Increasing life and work skills; Building connections and reducing isolation; Growing neighbourhood pride and bringing communities together and helping residents to manage their money.

Groups who have benefited from funding this year include a youth club running a healthy eating workshop, enabling young people to gain the skills needed to shop and cook on a budget. Chris Pratty, community investment officer for Sanctuary, said: “We are committed to investing in communities by supporting projects that make a difference in peoples’ lives.” For more call 01905 335411, or visit www.sanctuary-housing.co.uk/about-the-grand-ideas-fun website.