Helping hand for popular Isle playgroup

An Isle playgroup that serves as a lifeline to parents and children in the community has been given a helping hand with running costs and new toys.

Tiny Tots in Westwoodside has been supporting families across the region for 30 years and now the future of the popular group looks brighter than ever thanks to support from a local charity and an energy company.

Tiny Tots Playgroup in Westwoodside

Charity Pride of the Isle have donated the cost of the playgroup’s annual insurance and rent of the Westwoodside Village Hall.

A spokesman from Pride of The Isle said: “This allows Lisa Lee who runs the group to keep the entrance fee to a minimum allowing it to be affordable for everyone to use. With our fundraiser and supporters help, Pride of The Isle can help small organisations like Tiny Tots provide for the community.”

As well as running costs the group has also been given a donation from EDF Energy for new toys.

A spokesman for EDF Energy said: “We are delighted to be able to help the group.”

Scarlett Hensby playing on one of the new toys donated by EDF Energy

Lisa Lee who runs the group said: “The new toys will bring enjoyment and fun to children who come to the group.”

The group is always happy to welcome new members and Lisa, who attended the group with her own children before taking over the running of it a year an a half ago is passionate about providing a fun and friendly environment for families to enjoy.

She added: “I believe the families visiting group, be it one off or regularly, play a vital role in keeping playgroups alive.

“Playgroups are a fantastic way to meet people and talk about similar topics and get advice from other parents.”

The playgroup is held at Westwoodside Village Hall, Nethergate every Wednesday, term time 9.15am to 11.15am.

£2 per child, additional siblings £1. Children 0-11 months are free with an accompanying paying sibling

Search Westwoodside Tiny Tots Playgroup on Facebook to find out more